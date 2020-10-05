why Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.63

Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE: PE] price surged by 3.41 percent to reach at $0.31.

A sum of 9481742 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.48M shares. Parsley Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $9.50 and dropped to a low of $8.73 until finishing in the latest session at $9.41.

The one-year PE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.8. The average equity rating for PE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PE shares is $15.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Parsley Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Parsley Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Buy rating on PE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parsley Energy Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PE Stock Performance Analysis:

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, PE shares dropped by -10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.65 for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.61, while it was recorded at 9.42 for the last single week of trading, and 11.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Parsley Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.47 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. Parsley Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PE is now 6.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.24. Additionally, PE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] managed to generate an average of $353,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Parsley Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

PE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Parsley Energy Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parsley Energy Inc. go to 5.00%.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,843 million, or 81.20% of PE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,144,088, which is approximately -0.822% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 16,866,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.71 million in PE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $130.81 million in PE stock with ownership of nearly 1.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parsley Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE:PE] by around 76,450,229 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 59,396,937 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 166,324,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,171,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PE stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,180,084 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 9,108,145 shares during the same period.