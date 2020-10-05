why American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. [ARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.33

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ARA] jumped around 4.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.52 at the close of the session, up 66.47%.

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. stock is now 11.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARA Stock saw the intraday high of $11.83 and lowest of $11.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.60, which means current price is +106.82% above from all time high which was touched on 10/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 62.96K shares, ARA reached a trading volume of 2240045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. [ARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARA shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2019, representing the official price target for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARA in the course of the last twelve months was 1.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ARA stock performed recently?

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. [ARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.32. With this latest performance, ARA shares gained by 72.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.76 for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. [ARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.64, while it was recorded at 7.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.38 for the last 200 days.

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. [ARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. [ARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +21.12. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.65.

Return on Total Capital for ARA is now 9.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.14. Additionally, ARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. [ARA] managed to generate an average of -$4,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. [ARA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARA.

Insider trade positions for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. [ARA]

There are presently around $315 million, or 82.40% of ARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARA stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 17,615,836, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC., holding 2,884,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.23 million in ARA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $12.55 million in ARA stock with ownership of nearly 2.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ARA] by around 569,283 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,077,700 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 25,706,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,353,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 189,213 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 215,644 shares during the same period.