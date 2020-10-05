United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] fell -39.21% so far this year. What now?

United Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: UBSI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.86% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.93%.

Over the last 12 months, UBSI stock dropped by -35.84%. The one-year United Bankshares Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.34. The average equity rating for UBSI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.88 billion, with 129.76 million shares outstanding and 126.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 501.27K shares, UBSI stock reached a trading volume of 1020402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBSI shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for United Bankshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for United Bankshares Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Bankshares Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBSI in the course of the last twelve months was 87.03.

UBSI Stock Performance Analysis:

United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.93. With this latest performance, UBSI shares dropped by -9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.71, while it was recorded at 22.01 for the last single week of trading, and 28.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Bankshares Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.77. United Bankshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.61.

Return on Total Capital for UBSI is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.60. Additionally, UBSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] managed to generate an average of $117,742 per employee.

UBSI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Bankshares Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Bankshares Inc. go to 8.00%.

United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,019 million, or 67.60% of UBSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,814,295, which is approximately 5.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,433,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.19 million in UBSI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $290.1 million in UBSI stock with ownership of nearly 33.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Bankshares Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in United Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ:UBSI] by around 8,693,984 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 9,832,088 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 67,378,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,904,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBSI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 949,487 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 6,025,710 shares during the same period.