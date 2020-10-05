Stephens slashes price target on Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] – find out why.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: AESE] closed the trading session at $1.38 on 10/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.17, while the highest price level was $1.39.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.92 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, AESE reached to a volume of 2523537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]:

Stephens have made an estimate for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AESE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

AESE stock trade performance evaluation

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, AESE shares dropped by -15.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AESE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.65 for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6731, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1425 for the last 200 days.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of AESE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AESE stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 201,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 74,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in AESE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $45000.0 in AESE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:AESE] by around 147,505 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 375,749 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 122,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AESE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,607 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 361,404 shares during the same period.