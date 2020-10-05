Renasant Corporation [RNST] Stock trading around $24.82 per share: What’s Next?

Renasant Corporation [NASDAQ: RNST] surged by $1.81 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $26.42 during the day while it closed the day at $24.82.

Renasant Corporation stock has also gained 13.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RNST stock has inclined by 6.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.87% and lost -29.93% year-on date.

The market cap for RNST stock reached $1.29 billion, with 56.17 million shares outstanding and 54.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 251.23K shares, RNST reached a trading volume of 3768096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Renasant Corporation [RNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNST shares is $26.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Renasant Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Renasant Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renasant Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNST in the course of the last twelve months was 12.83.

RNST stock trade performance evaluation

Renasant Corporation [RNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.02. With this latest performance, RNST shares dropped by -4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Renasant Corporation [RNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.39, while it was recorded at 23.20 for the last single week of trading, and 26.23 for the last 200 days.

Renasant Corporation [RNST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renasant Corporation [RNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.05. Renasant Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.21.

Return on Total Capital for RNST is now 7.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renasant Corporation [RNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.88. Additionally, RNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renasant Corporation [RNST] managed to generate an average of $66,322 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Renasant Corporation [RNST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renasant Corporation posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Renasant Corporation go to 10.00%.

Renasant Corporation [RNST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $976 million, or 71.50% of RNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,105,945, which is approximately 0.198% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,067,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.96 million in RNST stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $95.43 million in RNST stock with ownership of nearly -0.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Renasant Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Renasant Corporation [NASDAQ:RNST] by around 2,991,413 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 1,655,241 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 34,681,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,328,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNST stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 251,907 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 467,938 shares during the same period.