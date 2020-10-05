RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] – find out why.

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] gained 3.54% on the last trading session, reaching $10.53 price per share at the time.

People’s United Financial Inc. represents 417.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.32 billion with the latest information. PBCT stock price has been found in the range of $9.98 to $10.5856.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, PBCT reached a trading volume of 3710187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBCT shares is $11.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for People’s United Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for People’s United Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on PBCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for People’s United Financial Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBCT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.10.

Trading performance analysis for PBCT stock

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, PBCT shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 12.60 for the last 200 days.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.06. People’s United Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Total Capital for PBCT is now 5.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.30. Additionally, PBCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] managed to generate an average of $80,043 per employee.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, People’s United Financial Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for People’s United Financial Inc. go to 13.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]

There are presently around $3,324 million, or 77.40% of PBCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBCT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 50,651,963, which is approximately 6.829% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,075,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.76 million in PBCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $402.42 million in PBCT stock with ownership of nearly -3.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in People’s United Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT] by around 19,775,300 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 26,573,519 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 269,325,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,674,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBCT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,545,051 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,580,710 shares during the same period.