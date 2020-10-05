Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] Stock trading around $6.05 per share: What’s Next?

Rattler Midstream LP [NASDAQ: RTLR] gained 4.49% on the last trading session, reaching $6.05 price per share at the time.

Rattler Midstream LP represents 43.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $879.00 million with the latest information. RTLR stock price has been found in the range of $5.54 to $6.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 416.09K shares, RTLR reached a trading volume of 1025499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Rattler Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $20 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Rattler Midstream LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $12, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on RTLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rattler Midstream LP is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for RTLR stock

Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.70. With this latest performance, RTLR shares dropped by -22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.43 for Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.60, while it was recorded at 5.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.63 for the last 200 days.

Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.34 and a Gross Margin at +52.16. Rattler Midstream LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for RTLR is now 21.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.51. Additionally, RTLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] managed to generate an average of $39,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Rattler Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rattler Midstream LP posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rattler Midstream LP go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR]

There are presently around $250 million, or 90.80% of RTLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTLR stocks are: ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 4,794,832, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., holding 3,893,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.55 million in RTLR stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $19.15 million in RTLR stock with ownership of nearly 0.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rattler Midstream LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Rattler Midstream LP [NASDAQ:RTLR] by around 10,978,998 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 10,620,681 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 19,772,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,372,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTLR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,711,118 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 5,269,457 shares during the same period.