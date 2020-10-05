Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell -66.95% so far this year. What now?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.845 during the day while it closed the day at $7.75.

Ovintiv Inc. stock has also loss -10.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OVV stock has declined by -22.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 125.95% and lost -66.95% year-on date.

The market cap for OVV stock reached $1.92 billion, with 298.80 million shares outstanding and 256.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 6568659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on OVV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

OVV stock trade performance evaluation

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.09. With this latest performance, OVV shares dropped by -27.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.30, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ovintiv Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to -10.00%.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Insider Ownership positions

139 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 80,564,882 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 41,576,303 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 67,453,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,594,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,318,498 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 22,810,892 shares during the same period.