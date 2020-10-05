Oil States International Inc. [OIS] moved up 5.49: Why It’s Important

Oil States International Inc. [NYSE: OIS] gained 5.49% or 0.14 points to close at $2.69 with a heavy trading volume of 1128760 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.49, the shares rose to $2.83 and dropped to $2.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OIS points out that the company has recorded 26.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 976.43K shares, OIS reached to a volume of 1128760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oil States International Inc. [OIS]:

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Oil States International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Oil States International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oil States International Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for OIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for OIS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for OIS stock

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, OIS shares dropped by -36.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.70 for Oil States International Inc. [OIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 6.22 for the last 200 days.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oil States International Inc. [OIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.46 and a Gross Margin at +9.28. Oil States International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.79.

Return on Total Capital for OIS is now -1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.88. Additionally, OIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] managed to generate an average of -$67,622 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Oil States International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oil States International Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oil States International Inc. go to -6.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oil States International Inc. [OIS]

There are presently around $140 million, or 86.50% of OIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,812,775, which is approximately 2.895% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,450,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.73 million in OIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.75 million in OIS stock with ownership of nearly 5.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oil States International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Oil States International Inc. [NYSE:OIS] by around 5,642,839 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 11,966,320 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 34,346,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,956,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OIS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,511,042 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,422,644 shares during the same period.