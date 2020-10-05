Morgan Stanley slashes price target on SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] – find out why.

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] closed the trading session at $7.62 on 10/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.13, while the highest price level was $7.635.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.65 percent and weekly performance of 11.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 77.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, SITC reached to a volume of 1046636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITC shares is $8.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SITE Centers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Odeon raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for SITE Centers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13.50 to $16, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SITC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SITE Centers Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

SITC stock trade performance evaluation

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.08. With this latest performance, SITC shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.62, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.53 for the last 200 days.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.70 and a Gross Margin at +40.53. SITE Centers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.74.

Return on Total Capital for SITC is now 1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.43. Additionally, SITC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] managed to generate an average of $277,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SITE Centers Corp. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE Centers Corp. go to -6.04%.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,308 million, or 90.70% of SITC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SITC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,610,793, which is approximately 138.978% of the company’s market cap and around 17.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,021,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.04 million in SITC stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $160.55 million in SITC stock with ownership of nearly -11.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SITE Centers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC] by around 39,262,146 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 21,431,992 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 110,965,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,659,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SITC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,232,471 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,983,904 shares during the same period.