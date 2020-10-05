Monday, October 5, 2020
Market cap of RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG] reaches 306.25M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

RMG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: RMG] price surged by 7.98 percent to reach at $0.85.

A sum of 4306750 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 89.06K shares. RMG Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $11.88 and dropped to a low of $10.45 until finishing in the latest session at $11.50.

Guru’s Opinion on RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for RMG Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

RMG Stock Performance Analysis:

RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.58. With this latest performance, RMG shares gained by 12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.97% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.74 for RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.40, while it was recorded at 10.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RMG Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for RMG is now -0.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG] managed to generate an average of $417,217 per employee.RMG Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG] Insider Position Details

16 institutional holders increased their position in RMG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:RMG] by around 3,152,012 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,142,198 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 15,217,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,511,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,622,743 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 276,700 shares during the same period.

