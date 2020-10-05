For Green Dot Corporation [GDOT], Needham sees a rise to $40. What next?

Green Dot Corporation [NYSE: GDOT] surged by $6.97 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $59.86 during the day while it closed the day at $59.30.

Green Dot Corporation stock has also gained 19.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GDOT stock has inclined by 15.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 172.39% and gained 154.51% year-on date.

The market cap for GDOT stock reached $2.79 billion, with 52.28 million shares outstanding and 52.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 456.98K shares, GDOT reached a trading volume of 1678213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Green Dot Corporation [GDOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDOT shares is $57.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Green Dot Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Green Dot Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on GDOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Dot Corporation is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDOT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GDOT stock trade performance evaluation

Green Dot Corporation [GDOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.99. With this latest performance, GDOT shares gained by 7.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.58 for Green Dot Corporation [GDOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.66, while it was recorded at 52.44 for the last single week of trading, and 37.60 for the last 200 days.

Green Dot Corporation [GDOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Dot Corporation [GDOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97 and a Gross Margin at +56.59. Green Dot Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.01.

Return on Total Capital for GDOT is now 12.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Dot Corporation [GDOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.40. Additionally, GDOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Dot Corporation [GDOT] managed to generate an average of $83,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Green Dot Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Green Dot Corporation [GDOT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Green Dot Corporation posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 900.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Dot Corporation go to 4.22%.

Green Dot Corporation [GDOT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,987 million, or 99.30% of GDOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDOT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,717,145, which is approximately 3.356% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,055,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.8 million in GDOT stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $262.46 million in GDOT stock with ownership of nearly -10.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Green Dot Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Green Dot Corporation [NYSE:GDOT] by around 7,612,254 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 8,509,201 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 34,255,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,377,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDOT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,708,067 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,498,472 shares during the same period.