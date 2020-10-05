Monday, October 5, 2020
type here...
Industry

For GoHealth Inc. [GOCO], Raymond James sees a rise to $18. What next?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Finance

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Is Currently 0.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. jumped around 0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $19.98 at the close of the session, up 0.91%....
Read more
Market

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] Revenue clocked in at $20.71 billion, up 7.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
PACCAR Inc loss -1.01% or -0.87 points to close at $85.28 with a heavy trading volume of 1983522 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] reaches 4.01M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Artelo Biosciences Inc. price surged by 11.26 percent to reach at $0.09. A sum of 4520627 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

why Copart Inc. [CPRT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $114.83

Edison Baldwin - 0
Copart Inc. slipped around -0.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $105.16 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. Copart Inc....
Read more

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] closed the trading session at $14.64 on 10/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.61, while the highest price level was $14.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, GOCO reached to a volume of 1183912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $23.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on GOCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48.

GOCO stock trade performance evaluation

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.32, while it was recorded at 13.63 for the last single week of trading.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +63.34. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.61.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.91. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Previous articleMarket Analysts see Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gaining to $5. Time to buy?
Next articleRealogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] is 11.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Industry

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] moved up 3.77: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Howmet Aerospace Inc. gained 3.77% on the last trading session, reaching $17.88 price per share at the time. Howmet Aerospace Inc. represents 436.00...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Unum Group [UNM] reaches 3.46B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Unum Group gained 4.00% or 0.68 points to close at $17.68 with a heavy trading volume of 2301207 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] is -44.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Fulton Financial Corporation surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.72 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] moved up 3.77: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Howmet Aerospace Inc. gained 3.77% on the last trading session, reaching $17.88 price per share at the time. Howmet Aerospace Inc. represents 436.00...
Read more
Finance

why Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.81

Edison Baldwin - 0
Molson Coors Beverage Company surged by $1.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.25 during the day...
Read more
Companies

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] Stock trading around $25.83 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Tenet Healthcare Corporation traded at a high on 10/02/20, posting a 3.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.83. The...
Read more
Market

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] fell -57.95% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation price surged by 3.93 percent to reach at $0.2. A sum of 2604110 shares traded at recent session...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Unum Group [UNM] reaches 3.46B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Unum Group gained 4.00% or 0.68 points to close at $17.68 with a heavy trading volume of 2301207 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] moved up 3.77: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Howmet Aerospace Inc. gained 3.77% on the last trading session, reaching $17.88 price per share at the time. Howmet Aerospace Inc. represents 436.00...
Read more
Finance

why Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.81

Edison Baldwin - 0
Molson Coors Beverage Company surged by $1.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.25 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category