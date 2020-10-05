For GoHealth Inc. [GOCO], Raymond James sees a rise to $18. What next?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] closed the trading session at $14.64 on 10/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.61, while the highest price level was $14.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, GOCO reached to a volume of 1183912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $23.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on GOCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48.

GOCO stock trade performance evaluation

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.32, while it was recorded at 13.63 for the last single week of trading.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +63.34. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.61.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.91. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.