Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] stock Downgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $29

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE: FNF] traded at a high on 10/02/20, posting a 3.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.05.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1672520 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fidelity National Financial Inc. stands at 3.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.08%.

The market cap for FNF stock reached $9.31 billion, with 277.00 million shares outstanding and 276.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, FNF reached a trading volume of 1672520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNF shares is $44.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $48, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on FNF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Financial Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.03.

How has FNF stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, FNF shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.64 for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.96, while it was recorded at 31.77 for the last single week of trading, and 34.45 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.72. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.54.

Return on Total Capital for FNF is now 22.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.78. Additionally, FNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] managed to generate an average of $42,373 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fidelity National Financial Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. go to 8.10%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]

There are presently around $7,782 million, or 81.60% of FNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,244,102, which is approximately -32.651% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,185,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $898.48 million in FNF stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $564.25 million in FNF stock with ownership of nearly -5.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE:FNF] by around 32,438,601 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 198,567,231 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 4,445,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,450,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNF stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,330,368 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 52,745,900 shares during the same period.