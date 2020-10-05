Cowen slashes price target on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] – find out why.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] jumped around 0.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.59 at the close of the session, up 4.01%.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock is now -53.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATI Stock saw the intraday high of $9.655 and lowest of $8.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.17, which means current price is +93.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, ATI reached a trading volume of 2381282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATI shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on ATI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has ATI stock performed recently?

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, ATI shares gained by 9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 11.66 for the last 200 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.25.

Return on Total Capital for ATI is now 10.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.61. Additionally, ATI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] managed to generate an average of $31,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated go to -3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

There are presently around $1,121 million, or 94.20% of ATI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,811,973, which is approximately -0.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,873,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.87 million in ATI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $101.51 million in ATI stock with ownership of nearly -10.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:ATI] by around 13,795,473 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 19,199,300 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 83,927,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,921,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,857,202 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,130,102 shares during the same period.