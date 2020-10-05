Cowen Reiterated Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] price surged by 4.89 percent to reach at $0.17.

A sum of 1625714 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.39M shares. Oceaneering International Inc. shares reached a high of $3.735 and dropped to a low of $3.3058 until finishing in the latest session at $3.65.

The average equity rating for OII stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Oceaneering International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $4 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Oceaneering International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oceaneering International Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

OII Stock Performance Analysis:

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, OII shares dropped by -29.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.30 for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oceaneering International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.70 and a Gross Margin at +4.80. Oceaneering International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.01.

Return on Total Capital for OII is now -5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.40. Additionally, OII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] managed to generate an average of -$38,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Oceaneering International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

OII Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oceaneering International Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OII.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $314 million, or 88.40% of OII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,700,641, which is approximately 1.22% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,627,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.09 million in OII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $41.08 million in OII stock with ownership of nearly 4.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oceaneering International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII] by around 8,944,567 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 12,973,489 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 64,236,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,154,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OII stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,393,519 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,422,966 shares during the same period.