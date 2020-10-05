Calix Inc. [CALX] is 138.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Calix Inc. [NYSE: CALX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.70%.

Over the last 12 months, CALX stock rose by 209.22%. The one-year Calix Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.38. The average equity rating for CALX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 57.26 million shares outstanding and 52.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CALX stock reached a trading volume of 1189020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Calix Inc. [CALX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALX shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Calix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Calix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on CALX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calix Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for CALX in the course of the last twelve months was 318.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CALX Stock Performance Analysis:

Calix Inc. [CALX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.70. With this latest performance, CALX shares dropped by -11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 170.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Calix Inc. [CALX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.89, while it was recorded at 18.27 for the last single week of trading, and 12.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Calix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calix Inc. [CALX] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.53 and a Gross Margin at +45.33. Calix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.17.

Return on Total Capital for CALX is now -44.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calix Inc. [CALX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.14. Additionally, CALX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calix Inc. [CALX] managed to generate an average of -$23,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Calix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CALX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calix Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Calix Inc. go to 20.00%.

Calix Inc. [CALX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $807 million, or 70.10% of CALX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,256,229, which is approximately 1.014% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,921,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.84 million in CALX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $54.56 million in CALX stock with ownership of nearly -4.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Calix Inc. [NYSE:CALX] by around 8,518,122 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 6,596,809 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 27,121,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,236,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,397,224 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 643,795 shares during the same period.