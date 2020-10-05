Avient Corporation [AVNT] Is Currently 7.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Avient Corporation [NYSE: AVNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.12%.

Over the last 12 months, AVNT stock dropped by -7.97%. The one-year Avient Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.91. The average equity rating for AVNT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.45 billion, with 91.40 million shares outstanding and 90.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 516.12K shares, AVNT stock reached a trading volume of 1077947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avient Corporation [AVNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVNT shares is $32.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Avient Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Avient Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avient Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVNT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

AVNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Avient Corporation [AVNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.12. With this latest performance, AVNT shares gained by 3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for Avient Corporation [AVNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.27, while it was recorded at 27.29 for the last single week of trading, and 26.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avient Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avient Corporation [AVNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.80. Avient Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.64.

Return on Total Capital for AVNT is now 8.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avient Corporation [AVNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.93. Additionally, AVNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avient Corporation [AVNT] managed to generate an average of $13,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Avient Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

AVNT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avient Corporation posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avient Corporation go to 4.00%.

Avient Corporation [AVNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,336 million, or 90.20% of AVNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVNT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,114,489, which is approximately -7.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,285,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.96 million in AVNT stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $108.08 million in AVNT stock with ownership of nearly 48.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avient Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Avient Corporation [NYSE:AVNT] by around 8,929,480 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 13,325,606 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 58,993,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,248,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVNT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,241,380 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,090,008 shares during the same period.