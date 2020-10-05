Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] is 56.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRS] gained 11.70% on the last trading session, reaching $2.96 price per share at the time.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. represents 42.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $113.19 million with the latest information. ACRS stock price has been found in the range of $2.58 to $3.1399.

If compared to the average trading volume of 570.97K shares, ACRS reached a trading volume of 1265302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

Trading performance analysis for ACRS stock

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.33. With this latest performance, ACRS shares gained by 25.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 169.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.77 for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2148.83 and a Gross Margin at +4.07. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2686.11.

Return on Total Capital for ACRS is now -56.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.02. Additionally, ACRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] managed to generate an average of -$1,474,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -135.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]

There are presently around $91 million, or 71.00% of ACRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRS stocks are: MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 3,338,718, which is approximately -16.532% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,279,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.71 million in ACRS stocks shares; and SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC, currently with $7.72 million in ACRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRS] by around 2,717,388 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,891,968 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 21,967,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,576,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,138,894 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 529,423 shares during the same period.