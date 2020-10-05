Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] Is Currently 4.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Acadia Realty Trust [NYSE: AKR] closed the trading session at $11.13 on 10/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.36, while the highest price level was $11.16.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.08 percent and weekly performance of 8.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 709.39K shares, AKR reached to a volume of 1257276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKR shares is $13.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Acadia Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Acadia Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Realty Trust is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

AKR stock trade performance evaluation

Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, AKR shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.78, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 16.02 for the last 200 days.

Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.09 and a Gross Margin at +26.89. Acadia Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.82.

Return on Total Capital for AKR is now -0.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.47. Additionally, AKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] managed to generate an average of $446,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acadia Realty Trust posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acadia Realty Trust go to 3.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $967 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,094,625, which is approximately 4.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,143,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.28 million in AKR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $91.66 million in AKR stock with ownership of nearly 25.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acadia Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Acadia Realty Trust [NYSE:AKR] by around 8,604,386 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 8,218,443 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 70,048,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,871,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 697,030 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 880,905 shares during the same period.