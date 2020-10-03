Steelcase Inc. [SCS] fell -47.80% so far this year. What now?

Steelcase Inc. [NYSE: SCS] jumped around 0.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.68 at the close of the session, up 5.64%.

Steelcase Inc. stock is now -47.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SCS Stock saw the intraday high of $11.09 and lowest of $10.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.02, which means current price is +52.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, SCS reached a trading volume of 1279709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Steelcase Inc. [SCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCS shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Steelcase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Steelcase Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steelcase Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SCS stock performed recently?

Steelcase Inc. [SCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.22. With this latest performance, SCS shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Steelcase Inc. [SCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.74, while it was recorded at 10.09 for the last single week of trading, and 13.11 for the last 200 days.

Steelcase Inc. [SCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steelcase Inc. [SCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +32.59. Steelcase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.26.

Return on Total Capital for SCS is now 16.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steelcase Inc. [SCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.40. Additionally, SCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steelcase Inc. [SCS] managed to generate an average of $15,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Steelcase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Steelcase Inc. [SCS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Steelcase Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steelcase Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Steelcase Inc. [SCS]

There are presently around $866 million, or 97.50% of SCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,831,439, which is approximately -6.55% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,637,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.57 million in SCS stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $81.44 million in SCS stock with ownership of nearly 1.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steelcase Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Steelcase Inc. [NYSE:SCS] by around 9,789,600 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 9,654,527 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 61,615,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,059,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,623,606 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,855,872 shares during the same period.