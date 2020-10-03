Saturday, October 3, 2020
Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell -18.54% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] gained 1.62% or 1.51 points to close at $94.83 with a heavy trading volume of 1457140 shares.

It opened the trading session at $94.11, the shares rose to $96.27 and dropped to $93.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROST points out that the company has recorded 19.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, ROST reached to a volume of 1457140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $103.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $96 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ROST stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ROST shares from 100 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 79.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ROST stock

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.40. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.98, while it was recorded at 91.87 for the last single week of trading, and 96.58 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.38 and a Gross Margin at +28.07. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.36.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 41.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.83. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $17,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.94.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ross Stores Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 2.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

There are presently around $29,025 million, or 89.30% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,696,538, which is approximately 35.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,225,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.67 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 10.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 34,163,596 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 34,319,016 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 237,592,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,075,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,283,899 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 6,412,756 shares during the same period.

