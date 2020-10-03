For CubeSmart [CUBE], BofA Securities sees a rise to $32. What next?

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] closed the trading session at $32.96 on 10/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.30, while the highest price level was $33.13.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.70 percent and weekly performance of 5.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, CUBE reached to a volume of 1823764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CubeSmart [CUBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $28, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on CUBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 158.27.

CUBE stock trade performance evaluation

CubeSmart [CUBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, CUBE shares gained by 4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.41 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.00, while it was recorded at 32.41 for the last single week of trading, and 29.03 for the last 200 days.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.34 and a Gross Margin at +42.02. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.27.

Return on Total Capital for CUBE is now 4.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.94. Additionally, CUBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CubeSmart [CUBE] managed to generate an average of $56,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CubeSmart [CUBE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CubeSmart posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,352 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,451,566, which is approximately -2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,016,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $626.78 million in CUBE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $454.31 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly -0.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CubeSmart stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 18,429,805 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 18,092,720 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 156,203,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,725,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,234,369 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,491,370 shares during the same period.