why Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.10

Winnebago Industries Inc. [NYSE: WGO] surged by $1.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $52.86 during the day while it closed the day at $51.67.

Winnebago Industries Inc. stock has also gained 3.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WGO stock has declined by -22.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 89.61% and lost -2.47% year-on date.

The market cap for WGO stock reached $1.70 billion, with 33.63 million shares outstanding and 32.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 618.35K shares, WGO reached a trading volume of 1317592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WGO shares is $66.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Winnebago Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Winnebago Industries Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Winnebago Industries Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WGO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

WGO stock trade performance evaluation

Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, WGO shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.24, while it was recorded at 50.14 for the last single week of trading, and 52.29 for the last 200 days.

Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.92 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Winnebago Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for WGO is now 18.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.22. Additionally, WGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] managed to generate an average of $24,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.82.Winnebago Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Winnebago Industries Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Winnebago Industries Inc. go to 15.00%.

Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,559 million, or 93.90% of WGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,852,820, which is approximately 1.936% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,207,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.05 million in WGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $112.63 million in WGO stock with ownership of nearly 2.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Winnebago Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Winnebago Industries Inc. [NYSE:WGO] by around 5,671,937 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 5,464,014 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 19,028,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,164,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WGO stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,089,159 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 643,897 shares during the same period.