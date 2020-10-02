why Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $230.14

Lithia Motors Inc. [NYSE: LAD] jumped around 18.83 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $246.77 at the close of the session, up 8.26%.

Lithia Motors Inc. stock is now 67.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LAD Stock saw the intraday high of $248.3844 and lowest of $232.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 278.14, which means current price is +342.72% above from all time high which was touched on 08/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 409.93K shares, LAD reached a trading volume of 2595553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAD shares is $230.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Lithia Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Buckingham Research raised their target price from $144 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Lithia Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on LAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithia Motors Inc. is set at 11.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has LAD stock performed recently?

Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.36. With this latest performance, LAD shares dropped by -4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 251.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.39, while it was recorded at 228.83 for the last single week of trading, and 154.26 for the last 200 days.

Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.94 and a Gross Margin at +14.77. Lithia Motors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for LAD is now 10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 258.99. Additionally, LAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD] managed to generate an average of $18,959 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.16.Lithia Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lithia Motors Inc. posted 3.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lithia Motors Inc. go to 25.20%.

Insider trade positions for Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD]

There are presently around $5,781 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,323,093, which is approximately -3.92% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,401,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $592.7 million in LAD stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $549.33 million in LAD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithia Motors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Lithia Motors Inc. [NYSE:LAD] by around 2,536,322 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 2,166,321 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 18,724,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,427,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAD stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,242,136 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 644,053 shares during the same period.