why Intuit Inc. [INTU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $356.72

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] gained 1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $332.34 price per share at the time.

Intuit Inc. represents 261.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $84.30 billion with the latest information. INTU stock price has been found in the range of $329.85 to $333.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, INTU reached a trading volume of 1091201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intuit Inc. [INTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $356.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Intuit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on INTU stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for INTU shares from 305 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 10.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 46.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for INTU stock

Intuit Inc. [INTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.70. With this latest performance, INTU shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 317.28, while it was recorded at 325.25 for the last single week of trading, and 285.35 for the last 200 days.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.34 and a Gross Margin at +81.98. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.78.

Return on Total Capital for INTU is now 33.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.21. Additionally, INTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] managed to generate an average of $172,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuit Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 9.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intuit Inc. [INTU]

There are presently around $75,103 million, or 88.60% of INTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,085,334, which is approximately 4.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,995,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.31 billion in INTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.89 billion in INTU stock with ownership of nearly 0.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 528 institutional holders increased their position in Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU] by around 9,436,186 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 11,052,433 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 205,494,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,983,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTU stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,327,250 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 815,058 shares during the same period.