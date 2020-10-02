why American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.56

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE: AEL] jumped around 9.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.68 at the close of the session, up 44.07%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock is now 5.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEL Stock saw the intraday high of $34.25 and lowest of $29.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.16, which means current price is +249.28% above from all time high which was touched on 10/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 576.29K shares, AEL reached a trading volume of 8201479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEL shares is $25.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $25, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on AEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.52.

How has AEL stock performed recently?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.98. With this latest performance, AEL shares gained by 32.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.71 for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.93, while it was recorded at 23.35 for the last single week of trading, and 23.78 for the last 200 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.87. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.22.

Return on Total Capital for AEL is now 8.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.27. Additionally, AEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] managed to generate an average of $404,753 per employee.

Earnings analysis for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company posted 2.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 156.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]

There are presently around $2,935 million, or 97.12% of AEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,153,497, which is approximately -0.278% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,499,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.63 million in AEL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $242.0 million in AEL stock with ownership of nearly 2.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE:AEL] by around 9,077,216 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 5,097,590 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 78,471,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,646,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 814,026 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 620,751 shares during the same period.