Saturday, October 3, 2020
UBS slashes price target on Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.40%.

Over the last 12 months, SEE stock dropped by -0.03%. The one-year Sealed Air Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.73. The average equity rating for SEE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.11 billion, with 155.60 million shares outstanding and 154.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, SEE stock reached a trading volume of 1935912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $43.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Sealed Air Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $30, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on SEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SEE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.40. With this latest performance, SEE shares dropped by -0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.10, while it was recorded at 38.46 for the last single week of trading, and 33.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sealed Air Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.14 and a Gross Margin at +31.99. Sealed Air Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.12.

Return on Total Capital for SEE is now 19.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.08. Additionally, SEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] managed to generate an average of $17,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Sealed Air Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SEE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sealed Air Corporation posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corporation go to 6.45%.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,803 million, or 94.00% of SEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,485,865, which is approximately -1.747% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 14,339,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.57 million in SEE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $429.08 million in SEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sealed Air Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE] by around 15,580,243 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 14,341,378 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 115,418,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,339,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,878,832 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 616,334 shares during the same period.

Previous articleUBS lifts Walmart Inc. [WMT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleOppenheimer Reiterated Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. What else is Wall St. saying?

