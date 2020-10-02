TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is -17.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: AMTD] traded at a high on 10/01/20, posting a 4.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.92.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5563092 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.91%.

The market cap for AMTD stock reached $21.74 billion, with 541.00 million shares outstanding and 492.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, AMTD reached a trading volume of 5563092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTD shares is $38.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMTD stock. On April 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMTD shares from 40.50 to 39.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMTD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.89.

How has AMTD stock performed recently?

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.15. With this latest performance, AMTD shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.86, while it was recorded at 39.16 for the last single week of trading, and 40.13 for the last 200 days.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.47 and a Gross Margin at +91.98. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.73.

Return on Total Capital for AMTD is now 25.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.31. Additionally, AMTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] managed to generate an average of $239,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTD.

Insider trade positions for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

There are presently around $19,254 million, or 87.80% of AMTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTD stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 234,023,860, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,978,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $694.74 million in AMTD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $617.49 million in AMTD stock with ownership of nearly 4.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD] by around 34,625,025 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 40,542,433 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 395,360,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 470,528,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTD stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,185,012 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,861,089 shares during the same period.