Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] moved up 5.85: Why It’s Important

Sun Communities Inc. [NYSE: SUI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.61%.

Over the last 12 months, SUI stock dropped by -0.19%. The one-year Sun Communities Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.49. The average equity rating for SUI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.17 billion, with 98.27 million shares outstanding and 96.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 486.62K shares, SUI stock reached a trading volume of 3120680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUI shares is $155.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Sun Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Sun Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $118, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Market Perform rating on SUI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sun Communities Inc. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09.

SUI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.61. With this latest performance, SUI shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.39, while it was recorded at 144.01 for the last single week of trading, and 142.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sun Communities Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.16 and a Gross Margin at +32.08. Sun Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.17.

Return on Total Capital for SUI is now 2.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.84. Additionally, SUI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] managed to generate an average of $52,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

SUI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sun Communities Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sun Communities Inc. go to 3.00%.

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,743 million, or 95.30% of SUI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,844,325, which is approximately 0.539% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,395,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in SUI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $726.12 million in SUI stock with ownership of nearly 4.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sun Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Sun Communities Inc. [NYSE:SUI] by around 14,325,732 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 7,933,372 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 70,084,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,343,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUI stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,853,333 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 499,237 shares during the same period.