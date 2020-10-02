Friday, October 2, 2020
New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] moved up 2.14: Why It’s Important

By Edison Baldwin

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] closed the trading session at $8.12 on 10/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.9022, while the highest price level was $8.13.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.60 percent and weekly performance of 6.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 90.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, NRZ reached to a volume of 3815172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRZ shares is $10.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for New Residential Investment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Residential Investment Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRZ in the course of the last twelve months was 0.99.

NRZ stock trade performance evaluation

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.98. With this latest performance, NRZ shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.86, while it was recorded at 8.01 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +85.06. New Residential Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.54.

Return on Total Capital for NRZ is now 1.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 500.82. Additionally, NRZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] managed to generate an average of $187,765,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Residential Investment Corp. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Residential Investment Corp. go to -2.49%.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,574 million, or 47.10% of NRZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,462,585, which is approximately -1.289% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,002,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.9 million in NRZ stocks shares; and NAN SHAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD., currently with $116.27 million in NRZ stock with ownership of nearly -0.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Residential Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ] by around 30,680,413 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 23,241,297 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 139,906,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,828,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRZ stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,640,153 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 6,302,153 shares during the same period.

Previous articlewhy Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.89
Next articleApplied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Is Currently 2.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

