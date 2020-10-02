Friday, October 2, 2020
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] fell -73.29% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MLND] closed the trading session at $1.80 on 10/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.6277, while the highest price level was $1.92.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.29 percent and weekly performance of 17.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 537.74K shares, MLND reached to a volume of 3853482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $4, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on MLND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77.

MLND stock trade performance evaluation

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.65. With this latest performance, MLND shares gained by 4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7422, while it was recorded at 1.6220 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8690 for the last 200 days.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLND.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 50.30% of MLND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLND stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 1,766,779, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP, holding 1,460,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 million in MLND stocks shares; and BPIFRANCE SA, currently with $1.94 million in MLND stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MLND] by around 2,148,591 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,327,641 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 38,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,437,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLND stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,160,400 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,713,961 shares during the same period.

