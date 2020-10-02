Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] stock Reiterated by Cowen analyst, price target now $102

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.51%.

Over the last 12 months, MCHP stock rose by 18.24%. The one-year Microchip Technology Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.22. The average equity rating for MCHP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.67 billion, with 247.70 million shares outstanding and 247.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, MCHP stock reached a trading volume of 2443395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $119.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $109, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MCHP stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MCHP shares from 85 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 21.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MCHP Stock Performance Analysis:

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.51. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.75 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.60, while it was recorded at 102.93 for the last single week of trading, and 96.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microchip Technology Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.15 and a Gross Margin at +42.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.82.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 4.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.26. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $31,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

MCHP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated posted 1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 7.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,804 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,170,294, which is approximately -0.744% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 25,010,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.04 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly 8.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 14,266,606 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 18,343,859 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 217,773,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,384,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,707,540 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,799,621 shares during the same period.