Market cap of VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] reaches 67.13M – now what?

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.14 during the day while it closed the day at $1.12.

VAALCO Energy Inc. stock has also gained 15.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EGY stock has declined by -11.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.29% and lost -49.55% year-on date.

The market cap for EGY stock reached $67.13 million, with 57.46 million shares outstanding and 52.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 183.03K shares, EGY reached a trading volume of 1649172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2015, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EGY stock. On August 13, 2008, analysts increased their price target for EGY shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGY in the course of the last twelve months was 83.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

EGY stock trade performance evaluation

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.30. With this latest performance, EGY shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1038, while it was recorded at 1.0022 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3734 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.63 and a Gross Margin at +47.03. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.34.

Return on Total Capital for EGY is now 16.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.41. Additionally, EGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] managed to generate an average of -$25,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAALCO Energy Inc. go to 2.00%.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29 million, or 46.60% of EGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,745,666, which is approximately -1.317% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,299,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 million in EGY stocks shares; and WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $2.86 million in EGY stock with ownership of nearly -5.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE:EGY] by around 706,656 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,031,779 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 23,186,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,924,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,527 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 407,281 shares during the same period.