Friday, October 2, 2020
Market cap of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [SBE] reaches 483.11M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: SBE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.43%.

The market cap for the stock reached $483.11 million, with 31.41 million shares outstanding and 22.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, SBE stock reached a trading volume of 2642457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [SBE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.88 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 121.10.

SBE Stock Performance Analysis:

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [SBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.43. With this latest performance, SBE shares gained by 50.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.43% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.48 for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [SBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.19, while it was recorded at 15.11 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [SBE] managed to generate an average of $259,857 per employee.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [SBE] Insider Position Details

15 institutional holders increased their position in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:SBE] by around 3,647,050 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,719,826 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,695,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,062,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,682,834 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 97,400 shares during the same period.

Previous articleEnphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is 242.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleCareDx Inc [CDNA] gain 92.07% so far this year. What now?

