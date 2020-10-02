Friday, October 2, 2020
Market cap of Campbell Soup Company [CPB] reaches 14.43B – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] price surged by 0.31 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on September 23, 2020 that Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell’s capital stock of $0.35 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Nov. 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 8, 2020.

About Campbell Soup Company.

A sum of 2391628 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Campbell Soup Company shares reached a high of $48.89 and dropped to a low of $46.99 until finishing in the latest session at $48.52.

The one-year CPB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.35. The average equity rating for CPB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $52.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CPB stock. On April 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CPB shares from 48 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CPB Stock Performance Analysis:

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.28, while it was recorded at 48.09 for the last single week of trading, and 49.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Campbell Soup Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +34.27. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.81.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 14.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.54. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 202.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] managed to generate an average of $40,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CPB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Campbell Soup Company posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 8.64%.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,334 million, or 51.70% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,995,296, which is approximately -1.876% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,307,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $742.73 million in CPB stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $727.07 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly 12.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 23,248,120 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 18,074,190 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 109,839,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,162,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,413,325 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,961,188 shares during the same period.

