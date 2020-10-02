Market Analysts see Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TENB] gained 3.05% or 1.15 points to close at $38.90 with a heavy trading volume of 1114678 shares.

It opened the trading session at $38.36, the shares rose to $38.91 and dropped to $37.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TENB points out that the company has recorded 90.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -138.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, TENB reached to a volume of 1114678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENB shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Tenable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Tenable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $40, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on TENB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

Trading performance analysis for TENB stock

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.18. With this latest performance, TENB shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.58, while it was recorded at 38.12 for the last single week of trading, and 28.58 for the last 200 days.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.48 and a Gross Margin at +82.85. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.92.

Return on Total Capital for TENB is now -62.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.38. Additionally, TENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] managed to generate an average of -$67,037 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tenable Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenable Holdings Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenable Holdings Inc. go to 9.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]

There are presently around $3,085 million, or 87.80% of TENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENB stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 24,333,780, which is approximately -7.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,460,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.13 million in TENB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $199.36 million in TENB stock with ownership of nearly 35.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:TENB] by around 16,661,928 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,431,121 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 55,200,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,294,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENB stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,520,416 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,701,284 shares during the same period.