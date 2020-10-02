Friday, October 2, 2020
LKQ Corporation [LKQ] moved up 0.29: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] traded at a high on 09/30/20, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.73.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3653334 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LKQ Corporation stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.41%.

The market cap for LKQ stock reached $8.48 billion, with 304.00 million shares outstanding and 298.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, LKQ reached a trading volume of 3653334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LKQ Corporation [LKQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKQ shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for LKQ Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2019, representing the official price target for LKQ Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LKQ Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for LKQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has LKQ stock performed recently?

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, LKQ shares dropped by -12.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.18 for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.30, while it was recorded at 27.58 for the last single week of trading, and 28.35 for the last 200 days.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LKQ Corporation [LKQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.83 and a Gross Margin at +36.47. LKQ Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.32.

Return on Total Capital for LKQ is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.83. Additionally, LKQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] managed to generate an average of $10,581 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.LKQ Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LKQ Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ Corporation go to 33.50%.

Insider trade positions for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]

There are presently around $8,216 million, or 98.80% of LKQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,265,105, which is approximately -2.585% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 21,547,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $597.52 million in LKQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $555.26 million in LKQ stock with ownership of nearly -5.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LKQ Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ] by around 33,089,282 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 23,349,501 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 239,844,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,283,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKQ stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,072,540 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,704,501 shares during the same period.

