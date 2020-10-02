Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Revenue clocked in at $17.29 billion, down -63.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.53 at the close of the session, up 0.65%.

Kohl’s Corporation stock is now -63.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KSS Stock saw the intraday high of $19.03 and lowest of $18.435 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.28, which means current price is +70.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.26M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 9195351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $21.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $17.50 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on KSS stock. On May 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 25 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has KSS stock performed recently?

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -13.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.20 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.14, while it was recorded at 19.14 for the last single week of trading, and 27.25 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.91. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of $5,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 907.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -13.92%.

Insider trade positions for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $2,417 million, or 84.80% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,940,819, which is approximately -9.755% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,908,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.66 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $140.6 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -1.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 22,678,616 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 43,038,050 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 64,725,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,442,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,175,365 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 5,856,110 shares during the same period.