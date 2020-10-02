J.Jill Inc. [JILL] fell -46.92% so far this year. What now?

J.Jill Inc. [NYSE: JILL] traded at a high on 10/01/20, posting a 11.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.60.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5012894 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of J.Jill Inc. stands at 12.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.70%.

The market cap for JILL stock reached $29.46 million, with 44.77 million shares outstanding and 17.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, JILL reached a trading volume of 5012894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about J.Jill Inc. [JILL]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for J.Jill Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2019, representing the official price target for J.Jill Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J.Jill Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for JILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

How has JILL stock performed recently?

J.Jill Inc. [JILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.09. With this latest performance, JILL shares gained by 11.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for J.Jill Inc. [JILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5441, while it was recorded at 0.5486 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7168 for the last 200 days.

J.Jill Inc. [JILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J.Jill Inc. [JILL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +56.51. J.Jill Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.60.

Return on Total Capital for JILL is now 4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,236.03. Additionally, JILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,140.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] managed to generate an average of -$34,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.J.Jill Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for J.Jill Inc. [JILL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J.Jill Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JILL.

Insider trade positions for J.Jill Inc. [JILL]

There are presently around $3 million, or 69.10% of JILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JILL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 935,419, which is approximately 29.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 494,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in JILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.27 million in JILL stock with ownership of nearly -65.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in J.Jill Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in J.Jill Inc. [NYSE:JILL] by around 1,402,607 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,962,278 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 303,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,061,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JILL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,859 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,246,416 shares during the same period.