Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Is Currently -0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.63%.

Over the last 12 months, IR stock rose by 31.56%. The one-year Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.73. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.85 billion, with 417.00 million shares outstanding and 370.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, IR stock reached a trading volume of 2049555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $35.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $29, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.62, while it was recorded at 35.65 for the last single week of trading, and 31.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll Rand Inc. Fundamentals:

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

IR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 0.20%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,393 million, or 97.90% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 69,821,078, which is approximately 17.061% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 44,788,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.36 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 20.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

212 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 58,731,630 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 56,429,497 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 289,131,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,292,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,905,214 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,310,001 shares during the same period.