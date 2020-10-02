Friday, October 2, 2020
Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] stock Upgrade by Sidoti analyst, price target now $33

By Brandon Evans

Herman Miller Inc. [NASDAQ: MLHR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.77% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.18%.

Over the last 12 months, MLHR stock dropped by -29.19%. The one-year Herman Miller Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.11. The average equity rating for MLHR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.88 billion, with 58.77 million shares outstanding and 58.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, MLHR stock reached a trading volume of 1074249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLHR shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Herman Miller Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Herman Miller Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on MLHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herman Miller Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MLHR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MLHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, MLHR shares gained by 31.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.73 for Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.67, while it was recorded at 30.62 for the last single week of trading, and 28.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Herman Miller Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.78 and a Gross Margin at +36.62. Herman Miller Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Total Capital for MLHR is now 15.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.77. Additionally, MLHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] managed to generate an average of -$1,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Herman Miller Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MLHR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Herman Miller Inc. posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLHR.

Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,549 million, or 86.10% of MLHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,721,830, which is approximately -0.356% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,439,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.51 million in MLHR stocks shares; and AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $94.13 million in MLHR stock with ownership of nearly -13.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Herman Miller Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Herman Miller Inc. [NASDAQ:MLHR] by around 4,356,418 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 5,480,551 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 38,733,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,570,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLHR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,627,056 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,552,438 shares during the same period.

