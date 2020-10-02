Friday, October 2, 2020
General Mills Inc. [GIS] Stock trading around $62.57 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.59%.

Over the last 12 months, GIS stock rose by 18.26%. The one-year General Mills Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.58. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.63 billion, with 614.10 million shares outstanding and 609.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, GIS stock reached a trading volume of 6236464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $64.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $60, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on GIS stock. On April 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 59 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.22, while it was recorded at 60.74 for the last single week of trading, and 58.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.75 and a Gross Margin at +35.45. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.72. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $62,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

GIS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Mills Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 5.05%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,297 million, or 75.90% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,797,071, which is approximately -0.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,924,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.29 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 554 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 45,886,190 shares. Additionally, 646 investors decreased positions by around 27,869,732 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 378,488,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,244,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,848,871 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,749,598 shares during the same period.

