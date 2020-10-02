GEE Group Inc. [JOB] Revenue clocked in at $137.70 million, up 205.13% YTD: What’s Next?

GEE Group Inc. [AMEX: JOB] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.20 during the day while it closed the day at $1.19.

GEE Group Inc. stock has also gained 23.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JOB stock has declined by -20.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 304.07% and gained 205.13% year-on date.

The market cap for JOB stock reached $20.55 million, with 15.79 million shares outstanding and 12.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, JOB reached a trading volume of 2349103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GEE Group Inc. [JOB]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GEE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2017, representing the official price target for GEE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on JOB stock. On January 06, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for JOB shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GEE Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for JOB in the course of the last twelve months was 102.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

JOB stock trade performance evaluation

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.00. With this latest performance, JOB shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 304.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0463, while it was recorded at 1.0274 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6017 for the last 200 days.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GEE Group Inc. [JOB] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.39 and a Gross Margin at +30.38. GEE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.71.

Return on Total Capital for JOB is now 3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.61. Additionally, JOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 740.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] managed to generate an average of -$51,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.GEE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GEE Group Inc. [JOB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GEE Group Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOB.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.60% of JOB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOB stocks are: THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS with ownership of 496,145, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 151,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in JOB stocks shares; and STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS, LTD., currently with $0.12 million in JOB stock with ownership of nearly -49.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GEE Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in GEE Group Inc. [AMEX:JOB] by around 292,399 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 121,077 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 565,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 978,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 154,033 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 6,792 shares during the same period.