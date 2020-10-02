For Flowserve Corporation [FLS], UBS sees a rise to $30. What next?

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] gained 1.34% or 0.36 points to close at $27.29 with a heavy trading volume of 1244355 shares.

It opened the trading session at $27.13, the shares rose to $27.84 and dropped to $27.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLS points out that the company has recorded 17.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 983.93K shares, FLS reached to a volume of 1244355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flowserve Corporation [FLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLS shares is $29.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Flowserve Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Flowserve Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FLS stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FLS shares from 49 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowserve Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for FLS stock

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, FLS shares dropped by -8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.76 for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.25, while it was recorded at 27.05 for the last single week of trading, and 32.96 for the last 200 days.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowserve Corporation [FLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.94 and a Gross Margin at +33.27. Flowserve Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for FLS is now 13.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.41. Additionally, FLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] managed to generate an average of $14,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Flowserve Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flowserve Corporation posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowserve Corporation go to 2.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flowserve Corporation [FLS]

There are presently around $3,372 million, or 97.20% of FLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 19,892,355, which is approximately -4.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 14,506,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.89 million in FLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $393.77 million in FLS stock with ownership of nearly -0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowserve Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS] by around 10,728,648 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 12,840,540 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 100,005,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,574,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLS stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,125,699 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,020,275 shares during the same period.