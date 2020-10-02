For Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES], Rodman & Renshaw sees a rise to $18. What next?

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: ADES] surged by $0.97 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.25 during the day while it closed the day at $5.03.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. stock has also gained 24.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADES stock has inclined by 2.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.18% and lost -52.10% year-on date.

The market cap for ADES stock reached $94.06 million, with 18.01 million shares outstanding and 17.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 192.48K shares, ADES reached a trading volume of 13576419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADES in the course of the last twelve months was 2.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ADES stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.50. With this latest performance, ADES shares gained by 25.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.44 for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.25 and a Gross Margin at +18.94. Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.64.

Return on Total Capital for ADES is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.76. Additionally, ADES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES] managed to generate an average of $266,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. go to 50.00%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58 million, or 63.20% of ADES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,160,661, which is approximately -5.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ALTA FUNDAMENTAL ADVISERS LLC, holding 1,966,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.89 million in ADES stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $8.68 million in ADES stock with ownership of nearly -0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:ADES] by around 1,153,311 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,972,738 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 8,386,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,512,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADES stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 490,594 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 989,185 shares during the same period.