eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] Revenue clocked in at $1.18 billion, up 302.82% YTD: What’s Next?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] gained 13.14% on the last trading session, reaching $45.64 price per share at the time.

eXp World Holdings Inc. represents 67.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.05 billion with the latest information. EXPI stock price has been found in the range of $40.33 to $45.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 924.28K shares, EXPI reached a trading volume of 1795023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 42.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for EXPI stock

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.98. With this latest performance, EXPI shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 497.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 453.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.09 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.30, while it was recorded at 41.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.06 for the last 200 days.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.90 and a Gross Margin at +8.58. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for EXPI is now -19.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.14. Additionally, EXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] managed to generate an average of -$15,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.87.eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]

There are presently around $482 million, or 15.60% of EXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,618,064, which is approximately 13.793% of the company’s market cap and around 57.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,774,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.97 million in EXPI stocks shares; and PHOENICIAN CAPITAL LLC, currently with $34.25 million in EXPI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eXp World Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPI] by around 2,482,074 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 210,926 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,860,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,553,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,057,594 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 107,661 shares during the same period.