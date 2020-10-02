Eversource Energy [ES] is 0.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] traded at a high on 10/01/20, posting a 2.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $85.45.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1644861 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eversource Energy stands at 2.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.43%.

The market cap for ES stock reached $28.38 billion, with 342.54 million shares outstanding and 341.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, ES reached a trading volume of 1644861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eversource Energy [ES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $90.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $76 to $81. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has ES stock performed recently?

Eversource Energy [ES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.88. With this latest performance, ES shares gained by 2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.54, while it was recorded at 83.43 for the last single week of trading, and 85.31 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.46 and a Gross Margin at +30.55. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.66.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.76. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $110,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Eversource Energy [ES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eversource Energy posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.44%.

Insider trade positions for Eversource Energy [ES]

There are presently around $23,516 million, or 82.70% of ES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,831,484, which is approximately -0.759% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,167,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in ES stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.04 billion in ES stock with ownership of nearly 52.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eversource Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES] by around 22,520,187 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 13,258,807 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 239,421,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,200,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ES stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 940,318 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,545,031 shares during the same period.