CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] Is Currently -1.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CynergisTek Inc. [AMEX: CTEK] loss -1.27% or -0.02 points to close at $1.55 with a heavy trading volume of 2006348 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.30, the shares rose to $1.60 and dropped to $1.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTEK points out that the company has recorded 1.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -61.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 995.07K shares, CTEK reached to a volume of 2006348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for CynergisTek Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $6.25 to $8.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2018, representing the official price target for CynergisTek Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CynergisTek Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

Trading performance analysis for CTEK stock

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.49. With this latest performance, CTEK shares gained by 13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4440, while it was recorded at 1.2900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1131 for the last 200 days.

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.92 and a Gross Margin at +29.37. CynergisTek Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.34.

Return on Total Capital for CTEK is now -14.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.13. Additionally, CTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] managed to generate an average of -$39,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.CynergisTek Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CynergisTek Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CynergisTek Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]

There are presently around $4 million, or 25.50% of CTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTEK stocks are: HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 954,288, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 443,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in CTEK stocks shares; and PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.54 million in CTEK stock with ownership of nearly -19.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CynergisTek Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in CynergisTek Inc. [AMEX:CTEK] by around 33,722 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 404,575 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,250,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,689,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTEK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,080 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 160,081 shares during the same period.