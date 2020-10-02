Crocs Inc. [CROX] Stock trading around $42.73 per share: What’s Next?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] gained 1.88% or 0.79 points to close at $42.73 with a heavy trading volume of 1030705 shares.

It opened the trading session at $42.15, the shares rose to $43.16 and dropped to $41.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CROX points out that the company has recorded 174.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -408.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, CROX reached to a volume of 1030705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $36.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $40 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on CROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 42.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for CROX stock

Crocs Inc. [CROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.69, while it was recorded at 42.33 for the last single week of trading, and 32.79 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.44 and a Gross Margin at +48.59. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Return on Total Capital for CROX is now 32.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 84.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 298.50. Additionally, CROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] managed to generate an average of $31,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crocs Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crocs Inc. [CROX]

There are presently around $2,832 million, or 99.70% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,419,134, which is approximately 3.537% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,881,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.03 million in CROX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $205.64 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly 153.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 13,470,059 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 10,174,487 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 42,640,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,285,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,327,802 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,966,562 shares during the same period.